Identities of five victims in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district remain unknown — Interior Ministry

The identities of five deceased individuals found under the rubble of a residential building in the Solomianskyi district remain unconfirmed. The Ministry of Internal Affairs suggests that the relatives of the deceased may not yet have submitted biological samples for genetic testing.

this was stated on air by Mariana Reva, Director of the Communications Department at the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"...23 bodies were recovered from the rubble. This number essentially matches the count of persons reported missing. Of these 23 individuals, 18 have been fully identified. The remaining five require additional identification and comparative genetic analysis. A mismatch may occur because relatives may not have submitted their biological samples yet. Therefore, it is very important in such situations for close relatives to provide biological material so that testing can be conducted and the bodies identified," Reva said.

According to her, rescuers continue to work at the site, as the search-and-rescue operation has concluded, but emergency works are still ongoing.

"A full dismantling of the structure will take place subsequently," she added.

Attack on Kyiv on the night of June 17

On the night of June 17, 2025, Russian occupiers launched a massive strike on Kyiv using various types of drones and missiles. The enemy shelling resulted in reports of 15 deaths and over 100 injured. Later, Klytschko confirmed 10 fatalities, but by the end of June 17, it was reported that 16 people had died in Kyiv and 134 were injured. As of 4:00 PM on June 18, the death toll in Kyiv had risen to 28.

On the evening of June 18, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced that the 39-hour search-and-rescue operation in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district had been completed.