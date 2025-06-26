Servant of People MP Tyshchenko’s nighttime house arrest extended until August 26

On June 26, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Dnipro extended the pre-trial restrictions for People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko and former police officer Bohdan Pysarenko, who are accused of unlawfully detaining a former serviceman of the "Kraken" special unit of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

During the hearing, the court continued examining evidence, including a video showing Tyshchenko smashing his phone when served with a notice of suspicion.

The prosecutor requested that both defendants remain under nighttime house arrest from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., as their current measure was due to expire on July 12.

Meanwhile, the defense attorneys for Tyshchenko and Pysarenko filed motions to replace the current restrictions with personal recognizance.

Ultimately, the judge ruled to extend nighttime house arrest for both defendants for an additional two months — until August 26, 2025.

Tyshchenko's case

On 20 June, in the city of Dnipro, a group of unidentified people attacked a former Kraken special forces soldier, Dmytro Pavlov (Son), while he was walking with his child. The footage shows that the alleged guards of People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko, with whom Pavlov had a dispute, were involved.

The scandalous video from Dnipro, in which People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko's bodyguards attacked the former military man and illegally detained him, also featured Evelina Andrievska, the assistant of People`s Deputy.

On the morning of 25 June, the SBI reported that People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko had been notified of suspicion over the events in Dnipro on 20 June. The agency said that the People`s Deputy was notified of suspicion of unlawful deprivation of liberty of the victim (part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court imposed a measure of restraint on Tyshchenko in the form of round-the-clock house arrest with the wearing of electronic monitoring devices.

