Trump on Musk’s deportation from US: I will consider this issue

US President Donald Trump said he would "consider" deporting Elon Musk from the United States amid criticism of the US billionaire of the government's spending bill.

He told journalists about this, Censor.NET reports.

The journalist asked Trump if he would deport Elon Musk. He replied that he would "have to consider it."

"Musk is upset that he lost the mandate to produce electric vehicles, but he could lose much more. DOGE is a monster that may have to come back and eat Elon," the American leader added.

Earlier, Trump suggested that the Musk-led Government Performance and Accountability Office, known as DOGE, should review the subsidies received by the billionaire's companies.

The conflict between Musk and Trump

As a reminder, a conflict has broken out between billionaire Elon Musk and President Donald Trump. They exchanged mutual accusations.

Trump said he was "very disappointed" with Musk, who criticized the massive tax and spending bill.

Musk said that it was thanks to his support that Donald Trump won the US presidential election.

And then he launched a poll on his X account to create a new party in the United States.

Musk said that US President Donald Trump was involved in the Epstein files.

Trump said that Elon Musk had lost his mind.