Ukraine’s US air defense stockpiles sufficient until end of summer, then "situation will become critical," – Bild

Ukraine will have sufficient stockpiles of weapons already delivered by the U.S. until the end of summer to repel Russian air attacks, after which a "critical gap" may emerge.

This was reported by the German publication Bild, as cited by Censor.NET.

The report reminded that the White House has suspended shipments to Ukraine of PAC-3 Patriot surface-to-air missiles, 155mm artillery shells, GMLRS munitions, Stinger missiles, AIM-7 missiles, and Hellfire missiles.

The publication describes the suspension of Patriot missile deliveries as "particularly dramatic," since these are currently the only missiles capable of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles.

Bild also describes the shortage of GMLRS munitions as "devastating." Without these precision-guided rockets, HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems will soon be unable to operate effectively.

Additionally, the article states that the suspension of AIM-7 air-to-air missile deliveries, intended for F-16 fighters, will "hit Kyiv hard."

The publication explains that without these missiles, Ukraine will lose a key tool in countering Russian explosive-laden drones that terrorize civilians daily.

Military expert Carlo Masala from Bild emphasizes, "All weapon systems are critically important for Ukraine’s defense."

According to Masala, the suspension of arms supplies creates two problems: "It complicates the protection of civilians and critical infrastructure in cities, as well as stabilizing the front against Russian attacks."

He warned that Ukraine’s stock of these missiles will last until the end of summer, "after which the situation will become critical."

"A critical gap may emerge until Europe manages to somehow fill it," Masala added.

U.S. suspends aid to Ukraine

Earlier, media reported that the United States had suspended shipments of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns over the state of U.S. stockpiles. The White House later confirmed the halt in deliveries and stated that U.S. national interests are the priority.

A PBS journalist reported that in addition to PAC-3 interceptors for Patriot systems, the Pentagon has also halted the delivery of 155mm artillery shells, GMLRS rockets for M270 MLRS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-tank missiles, as well as AIM-7 and Hellfire air-to-ground missiles.

The Defense Ministry stated that Ukraine has not received any official notification regarding a halt or revision in the delivery schedule for defense assistance previously agreed upon with the United States under the prior administration.

