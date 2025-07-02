Due to the suspension of critical weapons supplies to Ukraine from the United States, Kyiv will not be able to do without all the support Europe can provide.

Censor.NET reports that RBC-Ukraine cites NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's interview with the American TV channel Fox News.

"In the short term, Ukraine will not be able to do without all the support it can get in terms of ammunition and air defense systems," he said.

Commenting on the news, Rutte added that Europe intends to increase its support for Ukraine. Against the backdrop of the news about the reduction of military aid to Kyiv from Washington, this is something that needs to be focused on.

US suspends aid to Ukraine

Earlier, the media reported that the United States had suspended the shipment of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns about the state of American arsenals. Subsequently, the White House confirmed the suspension of missiles and ammunition shipments to Ukraine and stated that the interests of the United States were a priority.

A PBS journalist said that in addition to PAC-3 interceptor missiles intended for Patriot systems, the Pentagon also stopped the supply of 155-mm artillery shells, GMLRS missiles intended for M270 MLRS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-tank missiles, and AIM-7 and Hellfire air defense missiles.

The Defense Ministry said that Ukraine has not received any official notifications about the suspension or revision of the delivery schedules of defense assistance from the United States, which was agreed upon during the previous administration.

The Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the US decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine: "The less weapons are supplied to Ukraine, the closer the end of the 'SMO' is.