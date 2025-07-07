Zlochevskyi’s daughter held wedding in castle in Italy, it cost about 1 million euros - media. VIDEO

Former Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mykola Zlochevskyi, who tried to bribe law enforcement officers a few years ago with a record-breaking bribe in the country's history, was celebrating his daughter's wedding in the suburbs of Florence, Italy.

Journalist Mykhailo Tkach said that the guests included many people who were somehow connected to Russia.

The groom's grandfather is a well-known doctor in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region who has been cooperating with the occupation authorities for many years.

The celebration took place in the medieval castle of Castelfalfi. Today it is a 5-star luxury resort. The cost of a night at the hotel starts from UAH 85 thousand per night.

"The cost of a wedding with castle rental, catering and other services can be around €1 million," says Tkach.

Who is the groom?

Zlochevskyi's daughter Anna and Anton Fistal, the grandson, son and nephew of the medical monopolists, got married. About 150 guests attended the wedding.

Anton Fistal

The groom's grandfather, Emil Fistal, stayed in Donetsk after the occupation, treating the occupiers and voting in the "pseudo-referendum".

The groom's father died, and his uncle, Herman Fistal, was detained by the NABU and the SAPO a few days before the wedding. Law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme of large-scale embezzlement of budget funds allocated for the purchase of medical equipment for cancer patients. During 2021-2022, during the procurement of medical equipment, the scheme participants seized funds worth more than UAH 231 million.

According to the UP, Anton lives in Cyprus, as does the Zlochevskyi family.

As a reminder, on 1 August 2023, the HACC panel of judges approved a plea agreement concluded between the SAPO prosecutor and the former Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

As a result of cooperation with prosecutors of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, the defendant paid UAH 500 million to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the Army of Drones project. The defendant also provided assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine by purchasing equipment worth over UAH 160 million.

On 12 June 2020, the first deputy head of the State Tax Service of Kyiv, Mykola Illiashenko, together with accomplices, bribed the NABU and the SAPO in the amount of $5 million to close the case against former Yanukovych-era minister Mykola Zlochevskyi (under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code - misappropriation, embezzlement of property and Part. 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - money laundering).

The group of bribe takers also includes one of the heads of a group of companies affiliated with Zlochevskyi, Andrii Kicha, and Zlochevskyi's confidant, former head of a department of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine, Olena Mazurova. USD 5 million was earmarked for the heads of the NABU and the SAPO, and another USD 1 million was to be divided among Illiashenko, Kicha and Mazurova.

In July 2020, NABU and SAPO served Zlochevskyi with a notice of suspicion in absentia. In August 2020, he was put on the wanted list and arrested in absentia.

