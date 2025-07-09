Today, interceptor drones were used. Dozens of downed targets, we are scaling up technology, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the massive drone attack on the regions of Ukraine on the night of 9 July 2025.

The head of state announced this on Telegram.

"A new large-scale Russian attack against our cities. There were the most air targets per day - 741 targets: 728 drones of various types, of which more than 300 were ‘shaheds’, and 13 missiles - 'kinzhals' and ‘Iskanders’. Most of the targets were shot down. Our interceptor drones were used - there are dozens of downed targets, and we are scaling up the technology. Mobile firing groups also worked, and we also have dozens of downed targets. I thank all the soldiers for their accuracy," the statement said.

Zelenskyy called these Russian strikes demonstrative attacks at a time when there have been so many attempts to achieve peace and ceasefire.

"And only Russia rejects everything. Another proof that sanctions are needed - painful sanctions against oil, which has been pumping money into Moscow's war machine for more than three years of war. Secondary sanctions against those who buy this oil and sponsor the killings. Our partners know how to put pressure so that Russia will be forced to think about ending the war, not new strikes. Everyone who wants peace must act," he added.

As a reminder, on the night of 9 July, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with more than 700 drones of various types, cruise and ballistic missiles.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, air defence systems were operating in Kyiv, and there was a threat to the western regions. Later, it became known that Lutsk had suffered the most massive attack with missiles and drones: there was damage and a fire at the enterprise.

It was also noted that 29 drones were destroyed over Cherkasy region at night, but there were no consequences.

