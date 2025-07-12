State Bureau of Investigation is fabricating suspicions against Shabunin in order to silence him through persecution - journalist Sokolova

Journalist Yanina Sokolova defended the head of the AntAC Vitalii Shabunin, who was notified of suspicion by the State Bureau of Investigation the day before.

She published a post in support of Shabunin on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Sokolova appealed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reproached him for the corruption scandal involving Minister Oleksiy Chernyshev.

"You and your team are afraid of an independent head of the BES, because kickbacks and schemes will again interest not only NACB, SAPO, but also the ESB, as well as anti-corruption journalists. One of them, the voluntarily mobilized head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, is being searched and suspected by the SBI, which is subordinate to you, in order to silence him with this persecution.

Others, including journalists from well-known investigative teams, are sent to the TCRSS as punishment. In a country at war, where you led the mobilization, it is not the Presidential Office that pays the price, but the soldier at the front. While your entourage, corrupted by impunity and arrogance, flees abroad or follows the methods of those who attacked us to make us like them, thousands of soldiers give their lives so that we can live differently. You can feel the shit we are in. Is this really the democracy you tell Western leaders about from the rostrums? I have bad news. They see everything," the journalist writes.

Earlier, it was reported that the State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a search of the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, Vitalii Shabunin, at his place of service in the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region and at home.

As reported, the head of the AntAC said that MPs from the Servant of the People faction had registered draft law No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after dismissal. They plan to vote for it next week.

He also reported that on June 3, 2025, a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada was held, during which the Servant of the People faction supported several scandalous bills.

In February 2025, Shabunin announced that he was being transferred from Kyiv to the Kharkiv region. He attributed this to his criticism of the government.