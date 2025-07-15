Verkhovna Rada to consider Shmyhal’s resignation tomorrow - Stefanchuk

The Verkhovna Rada has received a letter of resignation from Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

This was announced by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the statement will be considered by the Verkhovna Rada at the next plenary session.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Shmyhal had submitted his resignation from the post of Prime Minister.

It should be noted that the next plenary session will be held tomorrow, July 16.

Earlier it was reported that in June, the Verkhovna Rada may amend the law to allow the dismissal of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Subsequently, Zelenskyy said that he had offered Svyrydenko to head the government of Ukraine and significantly update its work.

