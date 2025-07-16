Verkhovna Rada dismissed Prime Minister Shmyhal and government

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has supported the resignation of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

There were 261 votes in favour.

The resignation of the Prime Minister is tantamount to the resignation of the entire government.

It is known that Denys Shmyhal became the record holder among all heads of government for the duration of his tenure - more than 5 years.

As a reminder, Prime Minister Shmyhal submitted his resignation from the post of Prime Minister.

Zelenskyy expressed his belief that Shmyhal's experience would be useful as Ukraine's Defence Minister.

Earlier it was reported that in June, the Verkhovna Rada may amend the law, which could allow the dismissal of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Zelenskyy later said that he had offered Svyrydenko to head the government of Ukraine and significantly revamp its work.