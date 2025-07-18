Since February 24, 2022, Air Defense has shot down about 25 thousand "Shaheds" and almost 2.5 thousand cruise missiles - Air Force

About 25,000 Shahed-type attack drones and almost 2,500 cruise missiles have been destroyed by air defense forces since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, said on TV

"The enemy has already launched a lot of attack UAVs of the"Shahed" type at us. In total, about 25 thousand Shaheeds have been shot down on the territory of our state since they have been used. October 2022 - the first Shahed was shot down. It has been established that this Shahed is Iranian-made, and now Russia has the ability to scale up this production and increase the number. Today, we had about 350 - this is an anti-record - Shaheds, the rest are imitators," Ignatiy said.

However, the spokesman noted that the generalized statistics on the downing of Russian missiles will be provided approximately by the Air Force Day, which is celebrated in Ukraine on August 3.

"I think we will summarize this information. We can say that thousands of cruise missiles, about 2.5 thousand, if I'm not mistaken, were only shot down by air defense. It's clear that ballistics is a smaller percentage. The number of "Daggers" shot down was 48 out of 160," Ihnat emphasized.

