EU concerned about pressure on NABU: These institutions are crucial to Ukraine’s reform agenda

The European Union has expressed concern about the recent actions of the Ukrainian authorities regarding the NABU and the SAPO, recalling that financial support is provided subject to progress in democratic governance.

This was stated by the European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier, Censor.NET reports citing the "EP".

"These institutions are crucial to Ukraine's reform agenda and must operate independently to fight corruption and maintain public trust," said Mercier.

He also emphasised that Ukraine's accession to the EU requires an effective anti-corruption system and the rule of law. "The EU will continue to monitor the situation and support Ukraine in upholding the rule of law," the European Commission spokesman said.

Read more: Today, anti-corruption infrastructure was actually destroyed, - NABU Director Kryvonos

Searches at NABU and SAPO

Earlier it was reported that on 21 July 2025, NABU employees were subjected to investigative actions conducted by the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office without court orders.

Later, the SSU reported that one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, had been exposed for doing business with Russia.

The Security Service announced the exposure of the current MP from the OPFL, Fedir Khrystenko. He is suspected of treason. According to law enforcement, he worked to strengthen Russian influence on the NABU.

The Security Service of Ukraine also came to the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Read more: NABU prepares suspicion to co-owner of Mindych’s "Kvartal" - UP