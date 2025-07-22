Two key elements of NABU and SAPO independence lost today – Klymenko

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) believes that key elements of independence were lost for both the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and SAPO following the adoption of bill No. 12414.

This was stated by SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko during a press briefing, according to Censor.NET.

"We had two main pillars of independence. First, the absence of any political influence, meaning the Prosecutor General had no authority to interfere in NABU and SAPO investigations.

And second, exclusive jurisdiction. Other agencies were not allowed to investigate cases that, under the law, fell within NABU’s mandate, and reassigning NABU cases to other bodies was explicitly prohibited," he said.

According to Klymenko, these two elements of independence were effectively lost under bill No. 12414.

"These were among the most crucial safeguards of independence enshrined in the law on NABU and the Criminal Procedure Code," NABU Director Kryvonos added.

Bill No. 12414

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada planned to subordinate NABU to the Prosecutor General. Commenting on draft law No. 12414, Vitalii Shabunin stated that President Zelenskyy was destroying the key anti-corruption achievements of the Revolution of Dignity.

NABU and SAPO emphasized that last-minute amendments were introduced to draft law No. 12414 that effectively undermine SAPO’s independence and place both NABU and SAPO under the authority of the Prosecutor General.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted bill No. 12414, which eliminates the independence of NABU and SAPO.

