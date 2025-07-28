US-EU trade agreement to help Europe eliminate dependence on Russian energy sources - German government

The agreement between the European Commission and the United States will help Europe achieve complete independence from Russian energy supplies.

This was stated by Sebastian Hille, Deputy Spokesperson of the German Federal Government, according to Ukrinform and reported by Censor.NET.

"It is about making Germany and Europe even more independent from Russian energy supplies. This is evident in the agreement reached between the EU and the US. We support the phased end of energy imports from Russia. The European Union will diversify its energy sources," said the German government representative.

Read more: French Prime Minister Bayrou criticizes EU-US agreement: "This is black day for Europe"

Hille noted that, overall, Germany welcomes the agreement reached between the European Commission and the United States, as it centers on avoiding unnecessary escalation and a trade conflict.

"Thanks to this agreement, the key interests of Germany and Europe have been secured," said the deputy spokesperson.

He also called positive the fact that tariffs on European exports will be set at 15%. According to him, this is particularly significant for Germany given the automotive industry, whose products are currently subject to tariffs of 27.5%.

Read more: Ambassador Makeiev on NABU and SAPO: Germany will not ignore anti-corruption risks on Ukraine’s path to EU

However, Hille noted that Germany would like further easing of export conditions and mentioned the metallurgical industry.

"The overall agreement still requires discussion of details. Germany will continue to advocate for fair, barrier-free international trade," the German government representative added.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States and the European Union had reached a trade agreement.

Read more: One of German Patriot systems has already arrived in Ukraine - Telegraph