Maternova welcomes Tsyvinskyi’s appointment as BES head: It is key reform for EU accession

The European Union Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, called the appointment of Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi as head of the Economic Security Bureau "great news" and an important step toward Ukraine’s EU membership.

She wrote this on social media platform X, Censor.NET reports.

"This is a key reform for EU accession and meeting IMF requirements," Maternova stated. She emphasized that it also helps strengthen trust among the public and international partners.

Recall that on August 6, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi as director of the BES.

Background

Earlier reports stated that the Cabinet of Ministers refused to appoint the winner of the competition for the position of director of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES).

On June 25, the Selection Commission chose Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, the head of the detective unit in the Second Main Directorate of NABU, as the winner of the competition for BES director. On June 30, the Commission submitted the winner’s nomination to the Prime Minister of Ukraine. The government was required to approve the candidate within 10 days.

The Selection Commission decided not to reconsider its decision. Both Ukrainian and international members of the commission agreed on this.

On July 30, the government again refused to appoint the winner.

