G7 ambassadors on Tsyvinskyi’s appointment: It promotes improving Ukraine’s business climate

G7 ambassadors welcome Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi’s appointment as director of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES).

The statement was published on social media platform X, Censor.NET reports.

"We congratulate Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi on his appointment as director of Ukraine’s Economic Security Bureau. This is an important step by the Cabinet of Ministers in support of transparent and accountable leadership, which strengthens the institution and contributes to improving the business climate in Ukraine," the statement reads.

Recall that on August 6, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi as director of the BES.

Background

Earlier reports stated that the Cabinet of Ministers refused to appoint the winner of the competition for the position of director of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES).

On June 25, the Selection Commission chose Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, the head of the detective unit in the Second Main Directorate of NABU, as the winner of the competition for BES director. On June 30, the Commission submitted the winner’s nomination to the Prime Minister of Ukraine. The government was required to approve the candidate within 10 days.

The Selection Commission decided not to reconsider its decision. Both Ukrainian and international members of the commission agreed on this.

On July 30, the government again refused to appoint the winner.

