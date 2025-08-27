IAEA sends inspectors back to Iran

The UN nuclear watchdog IAEA has sent inspectors to Iran for the first time since suspending cooperation with them following Israel's attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters with reference to Iranian state media.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Arakchi said that Tehran has not yet reached an agreement on resuming full cooperation with the IAEA, according to the parliamentary news agency ICANA.

As noted, Arakchi's comments came a day after Iran met with France, Britain, and Germany to try to restart talks on its nuclear program, which Western countries say is aimed at developing a bomb but which Iran says is focused on civilian projects.

Iran has stated that it needs a new cooperation agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

In June, the Iranian parliament passed a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA and stipulating that any future inspections would require the approval of Tehran's Supreme National Security Council. The council approved the inspectors' visit, but "no draft of a new form of cooperation with the IAEA has been finalized or approved," Arakchi said.

Recall that Iran previously decided to deny IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi access to its nuclear facilities. Tehran also removed surveillance cameras from them.

It was also reported that the Trump administration is considering investing in Iran to bring the country back to negotiations on its nuclear program. Trump himself said that he would lift sanctions on Iran if it remained peaceful.

CNN, in turn, reported that according to US intelligence, the strikes on Iran did not destroy its nuclear program.

Later, Iranian Foreign Minister Aragchi stated that Iran had not stopped cooperating with the IAEA, but that it had "taken on a new form."