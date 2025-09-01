SSU: Parubii’s murder has signs of contract killing

Officials from the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police, and the Office of the Prosecutor General believe that Russian special services may be involved in the organization of the murder of People's Deputy Andrii Parubii.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Security Service of Ukraine.

As noted, law enforcement officers obtained the relevant information during initial investigative and operational measures with the detained hitman.

"The crime has signs of being a contract killing. There is operational information indicating the possible involvement of the Russian Federation's special services in organizing the murder. We are working with our law enforcement colleagues to identify all those involved in this brazen crime, confirm the sources of information, and gather evidence," said Vadym Onyshchenko, head of the SSU department in the Lviv region.

The suspect's actions were classified under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely: Part 1 of Article 115 (intentional murder) and Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons).

The investigation of the crime and the arrest were personally supervised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The investigation is ongoing.

Law enforcement agencies will provide further information on the progress of the investigation and new confirmed facts regarding the commission of the crime.

Earlier, MP Volodymyr Ariiev stated that Parubii had requested state protection six months before his murder, but his request was denied.

The murder of Andrii Parubii

We remind you that on August 30, 2025, an unknown person killed Andrii Parubii in Lviv. It is noted that seven shell casings were found at the crime scene. The attacker was dressed as a delivery service courier.

In Lviv, a special operation called "Siren" has been announced.

On the night of September 1, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and Security Service of Ukraine Chairman Vasyl Maliuk reported the arrest of a suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii.

On September 1, a 52-year-old Lviv resident was notified of suspicion in the murder of Parubii.