Today, court will decide on preventive measure for suspect in assassination of Parubii

Today, the court will decide on a preventive measure for the suspect in the murder of former Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andrii Parubii.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

"Today, 2 September, at 1:00 p.m., the Galician District Court of Lviv will consider the prosecutor's motion to select a preventive measure in the case of the murder of Andrii Parubii," the Office of the Prosecutor General said.

The funeral will take place on 2 September in Lviv.

Assassination of Andrii Parubii

On August 30, Andrii Parubiy was killed in Lviv by an unidentified attacker. Seven shell casings were found at the scene. The assailant was reportedly dressed as a delivery courier.

A special "Siren" operation has been declared in Lviv.

On the night of September 1, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and Security Service chief Vasyl Maliuk reported the detention of a suspect in Andrii Parubii’s killing.

On 1 September, a 52-year-old Lviv resident was formally charged with Parubii’s murder.

