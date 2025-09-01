Nebytov on Parubii’s murder: We do not rule out Russian trace

Law enforcement officials do not rule out the possibility of Russian involvement in the murder of former Verkhovna Rada speaker and MP Andrii Parubii.

This was announced during a press conference by the deputy head of the National Police of Ukraine, Andrii Nebytov, according to Censor.NET.

The motives are currently being investigated, and all versions are being examined.

"The person had the intention to kill, we do not rule out a Russian trace, that this was an order from the RF," Nebytov said.

The motives will be known after the investigation is completed.

"They are working to obtain official evidence that this person committed this crime. As of today, he has been notified of his suspicion of murder," Nebytov added.

The measure of restraint in the form of detention without the possibility of bail will be requested for the suspect.

The suspect was born in 1973 and is a local resident of Lviv.

The man did not have a permanent job and did not work as a courier for a delivery service.



The investigation does not rule out that the man planned to leave the country.

There is currently no information about accomplices. There is information, which is being verified, about the persons who instructed the suspect.

A preventive measure for the suspect will be chosen either today or tomorrow.

"Work has been ongoing 24/7 since the murder was committed. We have gathered enough evidence to justify signing the suspicion today. This is not a coincidence, but a sequence of actions by law enforcement agencies, which allows us to say today that this person is suspected," Nebytov said.

Law enforcement officials also added that Parubii did not contact the National Police or the Security Service of Ukraine to receive security protection.

Earlier, MP Volodymyr Ariev stated that Parubii had requested state security protection six months before his murder, but his request was denied.

The murder of Andrii Parubii

As a reminder, on 30 August, an unknown person killed Andrii Parubii in Lviv. It is noted that seven shell casings were found at the crime scene. The attacker was dressed as a delivery courier.

Special operation "Siren" was announced in Lviv.

On the night of 1 September, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk reported on the detention of a suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii.

On 1 September, a 52-year-old Lviv resident was notified of his suspicion in the murder of Parubii.

