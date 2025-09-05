Russian dictator Vladimir Putin believes that reaching an agreement with Ukraine on key issues will be "practically impossible."

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, he said this at the Eastern Economic Forum.

He considers Moscow to be the best place for a meeting between Russia and Ukraine at the highest level.

"Putin said he is ready for contacts with the Ukrainian side, but sees no point in them. It will be practically impossible to reach agreement on key issues with the Ukrainian side. Until recently, Kyiv ruled out the possibility of contacts with Russia, but now they are asking for such contacts," Russian propagandists write.

Also, according to Putin, Russia has never opposed Ukraine's accession to the EU, but "dragging Ukraine into NATO directly concerns Russia’s security interests".

As a reminder, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said before that he was allegedly ready to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Putin named Moscow as the meeting place.

Zelenskyy considers Putin's proposal for a direct meeting in Moscow an attempt to delay peace talks.

