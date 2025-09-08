SSU facts about "mole" Husarov relate to events long before his time at NABU – Bureau statement

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has responded to information released by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) regarding a staff member of NABU’s central office from the closed D-2 unit, identified as Viktor Husarov, who is suspected of collaborating with Russian intelligence.

This was reported by NABU, Censor.NET said.

NABU and the SAPO stressed the critical importance of exposing Russian agents within all Ukrainian law enforcement bodies without exception. At the same time, they emphasized the need to comply with all legal requirements in the course of such investigations.

"The evidence of criminal offenses published by the SSU concerning this employee relates to events that occurred long before he began working at NABU. No additional information has been provided about his criminal actions while serving in NABU’s D-2 unit," the Bureau’s statement read.

NABU added that it is expecting all the case materials on Husarov currently held by the SSU.

The Bureau has also sent a request to the Security Service to question the employee as part of an internal investigation already underway.

NABU explained that these materials and testimonies are necessary to complete the internal inquiry and to make further administrative decisions.

As a reminder, the SSU released additional materials in the Husarov case the day before.

Searches at NABU and SAPO

Earlier, it was reported that on July 21, 2025, investigative actions were carried out against NABU staff without court warrants by officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Subsequently, the SSU reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective departments, had been exposed for doing business with Russia.

The Security Service also announced the exposure of sitting MP from the Opposition Platform – For Life (OPZZh), Fedir Khrystenko, who is suspected of state treason. According to law enforcement, he worked to increase Russian influence over NABU.

The SBU also came to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

