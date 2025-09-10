Russian troops launched missile strikes on Zhytomyr region, killing one person and damaging businesses and houses. PHOTO

Today, on 10 September 2025, during a combined air attack, the enemy struck the territory of the Zhytomyr region using kamikaze drones and cruise missiles.

This was announced in a telegram channel by the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitalii Bunechko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the strikes killed one person and injured another.

"Several civilian enterprises and private houses were damaged. The liquidation of the consequences is underway," the head of the region said.

Photo: Zhytomyr Regional Military Command

Photo: Zhytomyr Regional Military Command Photo.

As reported, on the morning of 10 September 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles and attack drones. It is also known that loud explosions were heard in Zhytomyr.

In addition, it was noted that Russia had attacked civilian industrial facilities in Vinnytsia region. Lviv was also under Russian attack.

Lutsk was hit by enemy drones, but there was no serious damage.