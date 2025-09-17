U.S., Europe at odds over imposing tougher sanctions on Russia – WSJ

European countries and the United States have failed to reach an agreement on imposing tougher sanctions against Russia.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed diplomats, Censor.NET reports.

According to the paper, European governments initially pressed U.S. President Donald Trump to tighten sanctions, but the American leader then flipped the script, urging Europe to halt purchases of Russian oil and to impose tariffs on India and China.

European leaders are now trying to find a way forward. This week they postponed a proposed sanctions package against Russia to determine how it could be strengthened.

The outlet recalls that, after speaking with Trump, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the new draft would hit Russia’s banking sector with additional restrictions and penalize its cryptocurrency markets and energy sector.

Trump, for his part, urged Europe to use frozen Russian assets that have been held in Belgium since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the report says.

WSJ notes that European capitals are exploring ways to deploy Russia’s assets to support Ukraine, although they had previously resisted such a move over concerns it could damage the bloc’s reputation.

"Europe’s search for answers to Trump’s challenge illustrates the difficulties facing the 27-member bloc in coordinating its response to Russia after the U.S. halted direct military aid to Ukraine. It also shows how few tools countries have, or are willing to use, to hurt Moscow. Several rounds of EU sanctions have failed to cripple Russia’s war machine, and Europe’s pledge to purchase U.S. weapons to help Kyiv’s defense has run into implementation delays. Some member states still depend on Russian oil and gas," the article says.

According to European diplomats, Trump set out his conditions on sanctions and new tariffs knowing Europe would not meet them. In their view, this allows him to avoid imposing additional pressure on Russia.

The outlet notes that a full phase-out of Russian oil and tough sanctions on China and India are a tall order for Europe.

The European Commission president said she would push to accelerate the plan to end purchases of Russian gas and oil by 2027, though any such effort would face vetoes from Hungary and Slovakia. However, the WSJ suggests that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s close ties with Donald Trump could make him more receptive to U.S. pressure.

It is also noted that larger EU countries such as France, Germany and Italy also buy Russian energy resources.

"The EU has ruled out the possibility of tariffs against India and China. It prefers to impose sanctions on companies and individuals who violate its restrictions rather than use tariffs to put pressure on other countries, as Trump does. The new sanctions package is expected to include a number of Chinese companies. This summer, the EU imposed sanctions on a major Indian refinery, although new sanctions against Indian companies are unlikely as Brussels seeks to conclude a free trade agreement with India," the WSJ writes.

