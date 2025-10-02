US will provide Ukraine with intelligence for strikes deep inside Russia on energy infrastructure, - WSJ

The United States will provide Ukraine with intelligence data for long-range missile strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, The Wall Street Journal reported this with reference to US officials.

The publication notes that the administration of President Donald Trump is also considering providing Kyiv with powerful weapons capable of hitting more targets in Russia.

Earlier, Trump signed an executive order allowing the US intelligence services and the Pentagon to help Ukraine with targeting. According to journalists, the new phase of cooperation will facilitate strikes on oil refineries, pipelines, power plants and other infrastructure, depriving the Kremlin of oil export revenues.

At the same time, Washington called on NATO allies to join this initiative.

"The expanded intelligence sharing with Kyiv is a sign that Trump is increasing his support for Ukraine despite the stagnation in his efforts towards peace talks," the WSJ emphasises.

Earlier, the publication, citing two sources, wrote that US President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he was ready to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range US weapons to strike at Russian territory.

US Vice President J.D. Vance said in an interview with Fox News that the administration of US President Donald Trump is discussing the potential provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

Keith Kellogg also said that the White House and the US president himself do not object to Ukraine's attacks on targets located deep in Russia.

Later, Kellogg said that his words about Tomahawk did not reflect Washington's decisions. He stressed that these missiles could have a significant impact on the course of the war.