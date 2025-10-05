Russia has attacked gas infrastructure facilities that provide gas in winter. There is destruction, - Naftogaz

On the night of October 5, 2025, Russian troops carried out another massive combined attack on gas infrastructure facilities. The targets were civilian facilities that supply Ukrainians with gas during the heating season.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of Naftogaz.

As noted, the attack resulted in hits and destruction. Specialists from the Naftogaz Group, together with rescue services, are working on site to eliminate the consequences and assess the extent of the damage.

"The attacked facilities have no military significance. These maniacal terrorist strikes are aimed at only one thing—depriving Ukrainians of gas, heat, and light," said Serhii Koretskyi, chairman of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

We would like to remind you that on the night of October 3, the Russians launched their most massive attack on Naftogaz Group's gas production assets since the start of the full-scale war.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on October 5, Russian forces attacked the Carpathian region with drones. Air defense systems are operational. Explosions were heard in Ivano-Frankivsk.

It was also reported that Russian troops are attacking western Ukraine with missiles. There is a threat to Lviv and Zakarpattia. A group of missiles is flying towards Stryi. Part of Lviv is without power. Thirteen enemy drones were destroyed in the Cherkasy region. Power lines were damaged there, causing power outages.