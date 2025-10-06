Russia does not need China’s satellite intelligence to shell Ukraine - Peskov

The Kremlin has stated that Russia has "its own capabilities" to meet all its needs for the war against Ukraine and does not need anyone's help, including intelligence from China.

This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to Censor.NET, citing Reuters.

The Kremlin responded to questions following a statement by Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service that China was providing Russia with satellite intelligence on targets for strikes on objects in Ukraine.

"We have our own capabilities, including space capabilities, to carry out all the tasks set before us by the special military operation (as the aggressor country calls the war against Ukraine, ed.)," Peskov told reporters.

The day before, in response to a request from a Ukrinform correspondent in China, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs replied that it was not aware of the Chinese side providing the Russians with satellite intelligence data for missile strikes on Ukraine. and that China maintains an honest and objective position on the "Russian-Ukrainian conflict."

Massive attack by the Russian Federation on the night of October 5

We would like to remind you that on the night of October 5, 2025, Russian troops launched a combined strike on Ukrainian territory using strike UAVs and air-, sea-, and ground-based missiles.

According to preliminary data, as a result of a combined enemy strike with UAVs and cruise missiles in the Lviv region, a family of four was killed and six more were injured.

It is also known that as a result of enemy shelling in Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and 10 were wounded.