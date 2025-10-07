Poltava region restores power and water after Russian drone attack

Water and power supplies have been fully restored in the Poltava region.

Acting head of the Poltava Regional Administration Volodymyr Kohut announced this on Tuesday.

"Water and electricity supplies have been fully restored. I thank the specialists for their work," he wrote on Telegram.

As a reminder, on the night of October 7, the enemy attacked the Poltava region with kamikaze drones. The strikes on civilian infrastructure caused fires in administrative buildings and damaged a residential house and an outbuilding.

Emergency crews and a firefighting train were deployed to handle the aftermath. An energy facility was also damaged in the strikes, causing disruptions to water and power supply in parts of the region.

