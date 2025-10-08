Massive wave of disinformation was recorded in Poland on night of Russian drone invasion - Le Monde

On the night of September 10, when Russian drones violated Polish airspace, a massive wave of disinformation was recorded on Polish social media.

This is reported by the French newspaper Le Monde, according to Censor.NET.

According to information from the Res Futura research group, in just a few hours, Polish social media experienced a veritable "storm of misinformation."

"We analyzed about 200,000 posts and comments spreading pro-Russian messages — that's 200-300 mentions per minute," said group leader Michal Fedorovich.

According to him, such a large-scale information attack, which took place in such a short period of time, had never been recorded before.

"The enemy managed to overload social media algorithms and reconfigure them in their own interests," said the head of the Res Futura group.

Watch more: Kremlin tries to blame Ukraine for spreading radioactive materials in Syria – DIU. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The publication writes that the accounts involved in the disinformation campaign spread messages claiming that the drone incursion into Poland was allegedly a Ukrainian provocation aimed at dragging Poles into a "foreign war" and forcing NATO to start World War III.

In addition, the posts spread claims about the "ineffectiveness" of the Polish army and NATO, and that the authorities were hiding the "real truth" about the events.

Analysts believe that this disinformation campaign is aimed at European audiences with the goal of undermining trust in NATO.

"The strategic goal is to sow doubts about the effectiveness of the Alliance and force Europeans to question the need for increased defense spending," added Fedorovich, head of Res Futura.

We would like to remind you that the Ukrainian Air Force stated that on the night of September 10, during a massive attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, at least eight Russian UAVs flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the UAVs hit a house in Poland.

Prime Minister Tusk stated that 19 targets flew into Poland and four UAVs were shot down.

The Russian Ministry of Defense, in turn, claims that the Russian army did not plan to target Polish targets. At the same time, they did not deny the possibility of drones flying into Polish territory.

A number of foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials have responded to this incident, including Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The number of Russian drones recorded crossing the Polish border on the night of September 10 has risen to 21.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that on September 10, 92 Russian drones flew into Poland, and Ukraine shot down some of them over its territory.