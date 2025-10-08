Cabinet of Ministers approves criteria for countries with which Ukraine will introduce multiple citizenship. LIST

On Wednesday, October 8, the Government of Ukraine approved a resolution defining the criteria for selecting foreign states with which a simplified procedure for acquiring Ukrainian citizenship will be introduced.

As reported by Censor.NET, the announcement was made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Priority will be given to countries that are considered Ukraine’s allies.

The following criteria will be taken into account:

membership in the Group of Seven (G7);

membership in the European Union;

imposition of sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine;

support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity;

voting record in international organizations;

existence of strategic or other types of partnerships;

level and prospects of bilateral relations;

financial assistance provided to Ukraine;

other factors that may significantly influence Ukraine’s national interests in the spheres of foreign and domestic policy.

At the same time, the list of specific countries will be determined separately. The resolution only defines the procedure for forming and approving that list by the Cabinet of Ministers, the MFA noted.

"What matters most today is that we have established a clear, unified approach and a single set of criteria. This is a state-oriented policy that rightly combines the unity of the global Ukrainian community with Ukraine’s strategic national security priorities... Potentially, it could increase the number of Ukrainian citizens, as hundreds of thousands of ethnic Ukrainians and their descendants will be able to restore their legal connection with their homeland," said Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

As a reminder, the law enabling multiple citizenship was adopted in June and signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in July. It will take effect on January 16, 2026.