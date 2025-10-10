In response to Tomahawk deliveries to Ukraine, Russia will strengthen its air defense system – Putin
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has commented on the possible delivery of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.
He was quoted by Russian media, reports Censor.NET.
"Russia’s response to talks about transferring Tomahawks to Kyiv is to strengthen its air defense system," Putin said.
Earlier, he warned that the delivery of U.S. Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would "undermine positive trends" in Russia–U.S. relations.
Earlier, Donald Trump said he had "to some extent" made a decision regarding the delivery of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.
The Kremlin believes that Trump’s decision to supply Tomahawks to Ukraine would represent another escalation.
Previously, The Wall Street Journal, citing two sources, reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy he was ready to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range American weapons to strike targets inside Russia.
U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, in an interview with Fox News, said that discussions are underway within President Donald Trump’s administration about the potential provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.
Keith Kellogg also stated that the White House and President Trump personally do not object to Ukraine striking targets deep inside Russia.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password