Rescuers come under renewed Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia: one injured. PHOTOS

In Zaporizhzhia, rescuers came under renewed Russian shelling while handling the aftermath of a strike.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

One SES worker was injured in the attack, suffering a closed head injury, blast trauma, and contusions to the spine and knee joint.

In addition, firefighting and rescue equipment was damaged.

Read more on our Telegram channel







Massive shelling on 10 October 2025

On the night of Friday, 10 October 2025, Russia carried out a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, in particular on Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Poltava and Cherkasy.

At least 12 people were injured in the capital, 8 of whom were hospitalised.

A seven-year-old boy was killed in a shelling of a residential building in Zaporizhzhia.

Explosions were reported in Dnipro, Kamianske and Kryvyi Rih. A 66-year-old man was injured in the Synelnykove district and hospitalised.

In Kaniv, a multi-storey building was damaged by a rocket attack. One person was injured.

In the Poltava region, an energy infrastructure facility in Kremenchuk district was damaged by falling debris and direct hits.

This attack is part of the ongoing escalation of Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, targeting energy infrastructure and civilian objects.