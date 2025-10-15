86 enemy drones out of 113 have been neutralised. There are hits at 11 locations, - Air Force

On the night of 15 October 2025, Russian troops attacked with 113 Shahed and Gerbera strike UAVs and other types of drones, about 50 of which were "Shaheds".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

How did our air defence perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 86 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.

"Twenty-six strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at one location. The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow the safety rules!" the Air Force added.

Earlier Censor.NET reported, on a massive drone attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region.. A 19-year-old boy was wounded there. There are fires in Pavlohrad and Kamianske, and there is damage to enterprises.