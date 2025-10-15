NATO says Tomahawk missiles will strengthen Ukraine, but will not be decisive

At NATO headquarters, they believe that the possible supply of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine will not be a decisive factor in the war, but will have a noticeable impact on the situation on the battlefield.

This was reported by "EP" with reference to a representative of the Alliance's leadership, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, Tomahawk missiles "will strengthen Ukraine and complement its long-range capabilities." At the same time, he refrained from commenting on the terms of supply and specific targets that could be hit with these weapons.

The Alliance representative also noted the successes of the Ukrainian defense forces in the use of long-range strike systems, in particular drones and a "new winged missile," without specifying its type.

Regarding Moscow's possible reaction, the senior official expressed skepticism, noting that Russia's response would likely be limited to "rhetoric and threats" without the appearance of new weapons.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Axios reported that on October 17, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would discuss Tomahawk missiles.

Trump stated that he had "to a certain extent" decided to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

The Kremlin believes that Trump's decision to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles will be another escalation.

We would like to remind you that earlier, The Wall Street Journal, citing two sources, wrote that US President Donald Trump had informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he was ready to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of American long-range weapons to strike Russian territory.

US Vice President J.D. Vance said in an interview with Fox News that the administration of US President Donald Trump is discussing the potential provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

Kellogg also stated that the White House and the US president himself do not object to Ukraine's attacks on targets located deep inside Russia.