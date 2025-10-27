Estonia allocates new financial aid to Ukraine: €150,000 to support energy system

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has announced new financial assistance for Ukraine’s energy sector, which continues to suffer from Russian attacks

According to Censor.NET, Interfax-Ukraine reports on this.

Tsahkna said that Russia is carrying out brutal strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, terrorizing the civilian population for no apparent reason.

According to him, Estonia has already allocated about €700,000 to support Ukraine’s energy sector.

"This time, it is €150,000 in support of Ukraine’s energy system and the Energy Support Fund," Tsahkna stated.

Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector in October

In October 2025, Russia sharply intensified its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, using various types of weapons, including drones, missiles, and ballistic munitions. These strikes caused severe damage to energy facilities, major disruptions in electricity and gas supply, and triggered emergency power outages across the country.

On October 3, 2025, Russian forces carried out a massive missile strike on gas facilities in Kharkiv and Poltava regions, putting fuel supplies at risk ahead of the winter season.

Another large-scale combined attack on gas infrastructure facilities took place overnight on October 5. Civilian facilities that provide Ukrainians with gas during the heating season came under fire.

On October 10, massive missile strikes were recorded across several regions of Ukraine, including against energy infrastructure. Some of these attacks caused power supply disruptions and damage to equipment.

The enemy also struck energy infrastructure in Kharkiv and Sumy regions on October 14.

On October 16, Russian forces launched another combined attack involving 320 drones and 37 missiles targeting energy facilities, including those in Poltava and Sumy regions. As a result of the strike, gas production facilities in Poltava region were shut down.

Throughout the night of Wednesday, October 22, the enemy continued to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The most critical situation was reported in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions. In Chernihiv region, several energy facilities came under attack once again.