₴20 million bail posted for former Supreme Court judge Lvov – High Anti-Corruption Court

The High Anti-Corruption Court has confirmed that bail in the amount of 20 million hryvnias has been posted for former Deputy Head of the Supreme Court and judge of the Commercial Cassation Court Bohdan Lvov.

The statement was made by Olesia Chemerys, head of the communications department of the High Anti-Corruption Court, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrainska Pravda.

According to her, the funds have been transferred to the account of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Background

On October 20, the High Anti-Corruption Court reduced Lvov’s bail from 302.8 million to 20 million hryvnias, more than fifteenfold.

The procedural obligations imposed on Lvov by the court ruling of October 9, 2025, remained unchanged. Among them are a ban on communicating with certain individuals and the requirement to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Bohdan Lvov, who holds Russian citizenship, is accused of aiding in the misappropriation of the Ukrainian section of the Samara–Western Direction main oil pipeline. The pipeline was illegally removed from state ownership and later came under the control of Viktor Medvedchuk.

Lvov was first stripped of access to state secrets and later dismissed from the staff of the Supreme Court.

In December 2023, it became known that the Migration Service was no longer considering revoking former judge Lviv’s Ukrainian citizenship.

