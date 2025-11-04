Ukraine has made "limited progress" in fight against corruption – European Commission report

The European Commission’s report on Ukraine’s progress toward the European Union underscores that Kyiv has made "limited progress" in combating corruption.

Stagnation in corruption-crime investigations

Brussels noted that the specialized anti-corruption bodies (NABU, SAPO, HACC) continued to carry out their mandates and improve performance, while other law-enforcement bodies showed stagnation in investigating corruption offenses.

In its report, the European Commission assesses each policy area on a five-level readiness scale:

"early stage";

"some level of preparation";

"moderately prepared";

"good level of preparation";

"well advanced."

Accordingly, in the "fight against corruption" area, the European Commission rated Ukraine at the second level — "some level of preparation."

Pressure on anti-corruption bodies

In particular, the European Commission recalled that in July, the Verkhovna Rada attempted to strip anti-corruption bodies of their independence.

It stressed that the legislative initiative could have significantly weakened Ukraine’s anti-corruption system, although the independence of NABU and SAPO was quickly restored following public protests and serious concerns from partners.

Such developments "cast doubt on Ukraine’s commitment to its anti-corruption agenda."

Recommendations

The EU added that Kyiv should "improve its anti-corruption system and prevent any backsliding from its significant reform achievements."

"Procedural delays and obstacles in high-level corruption proceedings should be addressed. Statutes of limitations and the grounds for their interruption and suspension should be reviewed and adjusted in line with European standards," the report says.

