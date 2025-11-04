EU is considering introducing "probationary period" for new member states
New member states of the European Union may be subject to a "probationary period" of several years and be excluded if they deviate from democracy.
This was stated in an interview with the Financial Times by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, according to Censor.NET.
"I don't want to become a commissioner who brings in Trojan horses that will become active in five, ten, or fifteen years," she explained.
Kos noted that the European Commission is specifying ideas such as a "transition period," which is a kind of trial period, and guarantees. Discussions are currently at an early stage.
"We need this discussion, and we should not be afraid of it," added the European Commissioner.
These sentiments, she noted, are driven by the EU's experience with Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán, who has repeatedly weakened sanctions against Russia, opposed any military aid to Ukraine, and becoming increasingly authoritarian in Hungary, despite attempts by Brussels to pressure him by withholding EU funds.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Kos stated that based on the results of screening Ukrainian and Moldovan legislation for compliance with EU standards, all conditions are in place for opening negotiation clusters by the end of November.
- According to her, negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership can begin at the technical level without waiting for Hungary to lift its veto.
- The European Commission's report on Ukraine's progress towards the European Union emphasizes that Kyiv has made "limited progress" in the fight against corruption.
