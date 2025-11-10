Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said he had agreed with US President Donald Trump on "indefinite exemption of Hungary from US oil sanctions."

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

According to Orbán, the US and Hungary "have concluded the most important negotiations of the year." "We have agreed with President Trump on the indefinite exemption of Hungary from US oil sanctions. As long as he is president and I am prime minister, there will be no sanctions," the prime minister said.

He stressed that for the country, "the stakes could not be higher." According to him, the introduction of US sanctions on Russian energy resources would cause a two- or threefold increase in utility costs and a significant rise in gasoline prices before Christmas.

Orbán emphasized that thanks to the agreement, Hungarian families will be able to celebrate the holidays without significant financial difficulties.

Read more: Russia’s budget deficit may reach 5.7 trillion rubles in 2025

What preceded it?

On the eve of Orban's visit, he announced that the US had exempted Hungary from sanctions on Russian energy supplies.

After it became known that Hungary had only received a one-year exemption from US sanctions for purchasing gas and oil from Russia.

Hungary's purchase of Russian oil