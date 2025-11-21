Putin says U.S. 28-point peace plan was "modernized" after Alaska summit

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has made a statement about the U.S. 28-point "peace plan" aimed at settling Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Russian propaganda agencies quoted the statement, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

U.S. plan is a "modernized" post-Alaska version

Putin said Trump’s peace plan had been discussed even before the Alaska meeting, and that the United States had asked Russia to show flexibility on ending the war.

The Kremlin leader said the current 28-point plan is a "modernized" version that followed the Alaska talks

According to him, Russia received the "peace proposal" through "existing channels of interaction with the U.S. administration," but the text is not being discussed with Moscow "in any substantive way" at this stage

He added that the "peace plan" could "serve as the basis for a final peace settlement."

He also claimed that Russia is ready for peace talks.

"Russia is ready for peace negotiations and to resolve the issues through peaceful means, but this requires a detailed discussion of all elements of the U.S. proposal," the Russian dictator said.

Read more: Zelenskyy holds call with Vance on U.S. "peace plan" – media

US plan

Earlier, Politico reported that the United States may present Ukraine with a framework agreement to end the war with Russia in the near future.

Media outlets also wrote that Trump sent Pentagon representatives to Kyiv to restart peace talks.

Reuters also reported that Ukraine had received a number of signals from the United States regarding proposals for a deal to end the war, but Kyiv did not take part in the discussions.

The US peace plan envisages Ukraine making territorial concessions and reducing the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that peace in Ukraine would require difficult but necessary concessions.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the U.S. administration’s newly proposed "peace plan" for Russia and Ukraine "reflects the complex situation" and offers favorable terms for both sides.

Read more: Trump administration wants Ukraine and Russia to agree on "peace plan" by end of 2025 – CNN