US admits its Ukraine peace plan is not "set in stone", hints aid could be at risk – WP

Donald Trump’s administration is privately not treating its peace plan as final or "set in stone."

The Washington Post reported this, Censor.NET says.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The report notes that the United States made it clear to Kyiv from the outset that there is room for discussion.

A few days ago, before the Geneva talks, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the pressure on Ukraine after the publication of the new U.S. plan was among the toughest. He warned the country could be forced to choose between losing its dignity or risking the loss of a key partner. After that, media reports said the United States might halt intelligence sharing with Kyiv.

WP adds that Washington is also signaling a desire to reach an agreement as soon as possible. "However, Washington also made it crystal clear that it wants a deal reached as quickly as possible, and that the threat of suspending U.S. aid is extremely serious," the outlet quotes its source as saying.

Read more: Europe seeks alternative in case of termination of intelligence sharing between US and Ukraine

Background

On Sunday, 23 November, Ukrainian and U.S. delegations began talks in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported initial results of the Geneva talks involving delegations from the United States, Ukraine, the EU and Britain on the U.S. plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stage of coordination and already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities.

Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.

Read more: Progress in peace talks: US and Ukraine agree on key provisions