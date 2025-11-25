Patriot performed flawlessly today, - Ihnat

During a large-scale nighttime attack by the enemy on Ukraine, the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system successfully repelled a strike on ballistic targets. Air defense forces were able to intercept Iskander missiles heading toward the capital.

This was stated by Yurii Ihnat, head of the Air Force Command's Communications Department, during a national telethon, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

Features of the attack

Today was a difficult night for the Defense Forces, who worked quite intensely, practically all night long. We had two waves of missile attacks, so to speak, with the use of aeroballistic missiles, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles, both sea-based and land-based," Ihnat said.

According to him, the Air Force detected a total of 22 missiles and more than 460 drones. He noted that the air defense forces coped well today with the tasks set by the military leadership.

"The commander of the Air Force noted many who showed good results today, including unmanned drones, which performed well, as well as manned aircraft, especially army aircraft, also achieved good results today, as did the military forces and everyone else who participated, including electronic warfare and mobile fire groups," he added.

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Attack on the regions

Ignat also noted that, in terms of targets, Odesa was under serious attack, with a large number of drones flying from the Black Sea towards this region.

"And Chernihiv region too, literally the whole thing was red, as they say, on the radars, there were a lot of drones flying over this area, as well as Sumy region and other regions," he added.

The spokesperson also reported that Russian drones were spotted flying over the borders of other countries, including Moldova and Romania, once again today.

Patriot shot down three Iskander missiles

We cannot draw conclusions (after today's attack. - Ed.) so early, because it requires careful investigation. Incidentally, three ballistic missiles heading towards the capital were shot down today. The Patriot system worked flawlessly today against the Iskander-M. There was also an interception of the Kinzhal, emphasized the head of communications for the Air Force Command.

He concluded that not all of the remaining missiles that were not included in the statistics on those shot down reached their targets, but it is not worth providing unnecessary information to the enemy. The situation regarding these missiles is being clarified.

Background