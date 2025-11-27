Shooting near White House: what J.D. Vance, Pete Hegseth and police say

US Vice President J.D. Vance responded to the shooting that took place near the White House on 26 November, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, law enforcement officials currently have no answer regarding the shooter's motives, the White House reports.

"A few hours ago, there was a shooting near the White House, and we are still investigating all the details. We still don't know the motives. Much remains unclear," said J.D. Vance.

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What police say

Federal agencies, together with local police, are continuing to work at the scene of the incident and are analysing all available materials — video recordings, eyewitness accounts and collected evidence. More details are expected to be released after the initial stage of the investigation is complete.

The US police also reported that the shooter acted alone: he raised his weapon and ambushed the soldiers. During the rapid response of the guards and law enforcement officers, the attacker was wounded and detained. He was taken to hospital. According to law enforcement officials, video footage from the area does not indicate the presence of other participants in the incident.

War Minister Pete Hegseth said that an additional 500 National Guard troops would be sent to Washington.

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Additional safety measures

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey, who had previously reported the deaths of wounded soldiers, said there were "conflicting reports about the condition of two Guard members."

The White House has been temporarily closed while US President Donald Trump is in Florida ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

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Trump's reaction

US President Donald Trump has already responded to the attack on National Guardsmen:

"The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price.", - he wrote on social network Truth Social.

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