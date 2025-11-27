Lukashenko: Ukraine will "agree to peace treaty" according to US plan

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that Ukraine would allegedly agree to the "peace plan" proposed by the United States.

He said this on the sidelines of the CSTO summit in Kyrgyzstan, according to Censor.NET, citing BELTA.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"I would like to emphasise once again that we support your (Russia's - ed.) efforts to reach a peace agreement with Ukraine. Yesterday, I said that if the Americans behave like diplomats and true lawyers, this agreement will be approved. Since the main points have already been agreed upon... Now, as we say, the ball is in Ukraine's court. And I think that in view of the events unfolding on the front line, Ukraine will agree to this peace treaty. Otherwise, it will lose the country completely...

We very much hope that this will happen. Naturally, as we see it, certain forces in Europe must renounce confrontation," Lukashenko said.

He also added that "the main points have been agreed upon" and expressed hope that Europe would "renounce confrontation."

Read more: All government representatives should be present at negotiations with US, not just Yermak and Umerov, who were not elected by anyone, - Kostenko

Lukashenko said that he had discussed the plan proposed by US President Donald Trump's team with Vladimir Putin. According to him, the Russian leader also considers the document to be "a good basis for negotiations." At the same time, he noted that the plan was allegedly drawn up in a hurry and needs to be "presented in an easily digestible form."

Peace plan

On Sunday, 23 November, negotiations between the Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.

Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.

Read more: Trump can still reach peace deal if he appoints someone to replace Witkoff - Bloomberg