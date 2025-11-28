Assault troops from "Skelia" regiment eliminated group of occupiers during operation in Pokrovsk. VIDEO

An active operation to search for and kill enemy forces is underway in Pokrovsk, carried out by assault troops from the Skelya regiment.

Detection of the enemy group and first contact

According to Censor.NET, during the fighting, two Ukrainian assault troops came across a group of Russian occupiers at a distance of about 100 metres. A firefight broke out between the sides, after which three occupiers retreated and tried to hide.

See more: Enemy has advanced in Vovchansk, near Serebrianka, Dachne and Rivnopillia, - DeepState. MAP

The Ukrainian military immediately used weapons against the enemy. Despite being hit nearby, the Russians tried to crawl away and hide in a hole. The assault troops identified the shelter as a target and continued their work. After a series of hits, the occupiers were forced to leave the hole and flee. The pilots drove one of them into a concrete pipe. The moment of the explosion inside was not captured on camera, but the occupier was thrown about ten metres away - his destruction has been confirmed.

See also: Ukrainian paratrooper eliminated two occupiers with rifle fire in Pokrovsk. VIDEO

The occupiers' defeat and attempt to flee

Two other enemy fighters were eliminated during the subsequent pursuit: one in the reeds after two control hits, the last one by an FPV drone strike, after which the enemy's movement ceased.

After destroying the enemy group, Ukrainian assault troops continued their search and strike operations. The published footage shows them clearing the dugout from which our positions were being fired upon: thermobaric charges, shots inside, and final clearing.

See also: Drone hits occupier lying by the fire. VIDEO

See also on Censor.NET: FSB agent who helped Russian forces attack Pokrovsk sentenced to 15 years in prison. PHOTO