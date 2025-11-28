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News Meeting of Trump and Putin Trump–Putin meeting in Budapest
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Putin ready to meet with Trump in Budapest

Putin announces readiness to meet with Trump

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "would be happy" to meet with US President Donald Trump in Budapest.

He announced this during talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, according to Censor.NET.

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"If, during our negotiations, the matter comes down to using the Budapest site, I will also be very happy about that and would like to thank you for your willingness to help," he said.

Read more: US will not impose sanctions on oil and gas supplies from Russia to Hungary for year - Rubio

Orbán's visit to Moscow

Read more: Trump and Putin will meet once "conditions are created", Peskov says

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Hungary (703) Vladimir Putin (4085) Donald Trump (2979)
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