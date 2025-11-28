Putin ready to meet with Trump in Budapest
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "would be happy" to meet with US President Donald Trump in Budapest.
He announced this during talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, according to Censor.NET.
"If, during our negotiations, the matter comes down to using the Budapest site, I will also be very happy about that and would like to thank you for your willingness to help," he said.
Orbán's visit to Moscow
- On 8 November, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán arrived in Moscow on a visit.
- During his meeting with Putin, Orbán offered Budapest as a venue for peace talks.
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