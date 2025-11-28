German court remands Kuznetsov, suspect in "Nord Stream" bombing, in custody

Serhii Kuznetsov, a Ukrainian suspected of sabotage on the "Nord Stream" gas pipeline, has been taken into custody in Germany.

This was reported by the German Federal Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.

"The investigating judge of the Federal Court today (28 November 2025) executed an arrest warrant against Ukrainian citizen Serhii K," the statement said.

Read more: Italy to extradite Ukrainian suspected of undermining Nord Stream to Germany on Thursday

The destruction of the "Nord Stream" pipelines