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News Blasts on Nord Stream pipelines
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German court remands Kuznetsov, suspect in "Nord Stream" bombing, in custody

Kuznetsov was arrested in Germany

Serhii Kuznetsov, a Ukrainian suspected of sabotage on the "Nord Stream" gas pipeline, has been taken into custody in Germany.

This was reported by the German Federal Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.

"The investigating judge of the Federal Court today (28 November 2025) executed an arrest warrant against Ukrainian citizen Serhii K," the statement said.

Read more: Italy to extradite Ukrainian suspected of undermining Nord Stream to Germany on Thursday

The destruction of the "Nord Stream" pipelines

  • On September 26, 2022, three explosions occurred on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, which run along the bottom of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, causing massive gas leaks.
  • The governments of the US, the UK, and the EU have declared this to be a deliberate act of sabotage.
  • In early February 2024, Sweden closed its investigation into the Nord Stream pipeline explosion due to lack of jurisdiction.
  • Subsequently, Germany issued arrest warrants for all suspects in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022. All of them are citizens of Ukraine.
  • The Bologna Court of Appeal ruled on the extradition of Ukrainian citizen Sergei Kuznetsov to Germany.
  • On October 1, the Warsaw District Court decided to remand Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Zh. in custody for seven days. German authorities suspect him of involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022.
  • On October 6, the Warsaw Provincial Court extended by 40 days the arrest of Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Zh.
  • The Bologna Court of Appeals upheld the decision to extradite to Germany Ukrainian citizen Sergei Kuznetsov, who is suspected of involvement in the bombing of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022.
  • Later, the Italian Constitutional Court allowed the extradition of Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov to Germany.
  • On 27 November, Italy extradited Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov to Germany.

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Germany (1759) Nord Stream II (140) Serhii Kuznetsov (4)
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