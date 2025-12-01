"Letter prohibiting Yermak from leaving Ukraine has been sent to border checkpoints," - Honcharenko (updated)

Former head of the Presidential Administration Andrii Yermak may be banned from leaving Ukraine.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleksii Honcharenko, a member of parliament from the European Solidarity party, according to Censor.NET.

"A letter prohibiting Andrii Yermak from leaving Ukraine has been sent to border crossing points," he claims.

"According to my information, the basis is a corresponding request from NABU," the MP added.

There is no official confirmation of this information at this time.

Yermak's dismissal