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"Letter prohibiting Yermak from leaving Ukraine has been sent to border checkpoints," - Honcharenko (updated)
Former head of the Presidential Administration Andrii Yermak may be banned from leaving Ukraine.
This was reported on Telegram by Oleksii Honcharenko, a member of parliament from the European Solidarity party, according to Censor.NET.
"A letter prohibiting Andrii Yermak from leaving Ukraine has been sent to border crossing points," he claims.
"According to my information, the basis is a corresponding request from NABU," the MP added.
There is no official confirmation of this information at this time.
Yermak's dismissal
- On the morning of November 28, media outlets reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak's residence.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there are no obstacles for investigators.
- The media reported that suspicions surrounding Yermak may be linked to the Dynasty cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andrii Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.
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