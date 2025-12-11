Former commander of 155th Brigade Riumshyn released from custody on bail

Former commander of the 155th Brigade Dmytro Riumshyn was released on bail today.

He announced this in a comment to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"I just left the guardhouse. I'm going home. I'll finally see my family after 11 months behind bars. Tomorrow I'll sort out some everyday stuff. And then I'll figure out what to do next in my service. I'll look for a job. Right now, they've taken me out of service, but I have to go fighting," the soldier said.

Riumshyn admitted that he currently has mixed feelings, but they are still more joyful.

In his opinion, yesterday the Novomykolaiv District Court of Zaporizhzhia Region made a reasonable decision by reducing the amount of bail.

"After the Pechersk court, I was very sceptical about the judicial system. Yesterday, I felt a big contrast. This gives me hope that we are not fighting for our country in vain, because we are not russia, where if they grab you, that's it," added the former commander of the 155th Brigade.

Read more: Riumshyn charged with 630 cases of AWOL, although most of time he was on training courses and temporary duty, - lawyer

The situation in the 155th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the case against its commander, Colonel Riumshyn

As a reminder, on 1 January 2025, Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov outlined a number of facts about the circumstances of the formation and functioning of the 155th mechanised brigade "Anna Kyivska", which entered the battle near Pokrovsk and suffered significant losses there.

According to him, the 155th Brigade faced a number of problems: 1,700 soldiers left the brigade without permission before the first battle, the brigade commander was fired immediately after the battle, and one of the brigade's leaders died of a heart attack.

Butusov conducted a lengthy investigation to find out what exactly led to the significant losses of brigade personnel and equipment and massive AWOL.

In October, the 155th Brigade left for training in France. 1924 servicemen were sent there, of whom only 51 had more than a year of military service experience, 459 had up to a year of experience, and the majority, 1414, had just enlisted and served for less than 2 months, about 150 were sent to France even without undergoing the BGMT. About 50 military brigades fled to France.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET also reports that the brigade was not provided with the necessary weapons. In particular, the brigade has not received a single drone from the state to carry out combat missions. Also, according to Butusov, there were no electronic warfare equipment. The brigade was supplied by volunteers. In addition, all the 120 mm mortar shells produced by the Ministry of Strategic Industries that were given to the brigade were defective.

On 2 January, it became known that the State Bureau of Investigation had launched an investigation into the massive AWOL in the 155th "Anna Kyivska" Brigade following media reports. In turn, the French Ministry of Defence did not comment on the information that the 155th "Anna Kyivska" Brigade, trained by the French Armed Forces, was the subject of an investigation in Ukraine.

Also in early January, the results of a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff regarding the 155th Brigade "Anna Kyivska" became known.

On 5 January, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, promised to increase the capabilities of the 155th Brigade and admitted that there were problems that needed to be addressed.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, said that the formation of new brigades without their support was a gross mistake that was costly for the country.

On 20 January 2025, the former commander of the 155th Brigade, Riumshyn, was detained by the SSU. And on 22 January, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a bail of UAH 90 million on him.

On 6 February, the Kyiv Court of Appeal left Riumshyn in custody. The court refused to release him on bail, instead reducing the bail from UAH 90 million to UAH 50 million.

On 11 June, the court remanded Riumshyn in custody until 20 July and reduced his bail to UAH 27 million.

On 4 September, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv reduced the bail for the former commander of the 155th Brigade, Dmytro Riumshyn, from UAH 22.7 million to UAH 14.9 million.

On 11 September, the court reduced the bail to 10 million hryvnias, leaving Riumshin in custody.

On 24 November, the bail was reduced to 8 million hryvnias.

On 10 December, the Novomykolaiv District Court of Zaporizhzhia Region reduced the bail for former commander of the 155th Brigade Dmytro Riumshyn from 8 million to 908,000 hryvnias.