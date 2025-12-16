The Kremlin has stated that Russia does not agree to a temporary Christmas truce.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the BBC.

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What did the Kremlin say?

"We want peace. We do not want a truce to give Ukraine a respite and prepare for the continuation of the war," said Russian dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.

"We want to stop this war, achieve our goals, secure our interests and guarantee peace in Europe for the future," he added.

Read more: Peskov called Rutte’s statement on NATO’s war with Russia "irresponsible": he does not understand what he is talking about

What preceded this?

German Chancellor Merz proposed that Russia stop shelling on Christmas Day.

Earlier, the Kremlin rejected the idea of a truce for a referendum in Ukraine on the territories.

It also refused to agree to an energy truce.

Read more: Russians "canceled" St. Nicholas and carolers in TOT - National Resistance Center